‘Man Utd can be written off for the next two years’ – Solskjaer needs four windows, says Scholes

The former Red Devils midfielder is not expecting those at Old Trafford to challenge the Premier League elite for domestic glory any time soon

can be written off for the next two years, says Paul Scholes, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needing another “four or five transfer windows” to make the team competitive.

The Red Devils slipped off the Premier League pace again last season, with a sixth-place finish leaving them without football once more.

Solskjaer has set about trying to put his own stamp on things, moving experienced players out while drafting in signings with potential and placing more trust in Old Trafford academy graduates.

Scholes sees another rebuilding project in Manchester taking some time, with it difficult to see how United can position themselves back among the elite until at least 2021.

The Red Devils legend told Premier League Productions: "I think you almost have to write United off for the next two years - this team - until Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cleared everything he wants out; has four or five transfer windows.

"United are going to be behind , , and .

"I think this is United at the minute; you have to be patient with the young players but the experienced players have to step up.

"We've seen over and over again how many mistakes experienced players are making. It's difficult for young players to come into a team like that."

Scholes feels his point regarding underperforming senior stars was highlighted in United’s most recent outing against .

Daniel James, who has impressed since moving to Old Trafford at just 21 years of age, fired the Red Devils in front against the Saints.

Solskjaer’s side were, however, forced to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw, with Scholes left questioning some of the tactical calls made and the performances of so-called key men.

He added: "I am disappointed. It looked like from when the moment Juan Mata went off, actually. I was surprised because I thought if anybody is going to create something it's Juan Mata.

"But it wasn't the young players I was disappointed with, it was more the experienced players. When Matic came on he constantly gave the ball away, Ashley Young gave the ball away, and I don't know how many times Paul Pogba lost possession.

"These are the people that young players are looking up to, the examples you're looking at."

United will return to action after the international break with a home date against Leicester on September 14.