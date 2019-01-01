Man Utd are the 'best club in the world' but it's 'not easy' being second choice - Romero

The Argentine has opened up on his current position at Old Trafford, expressing frustration over sitting on the sidelines behind David de Gea

goalkeeper Sergio Romero insists he is happy at the "best club in the world" despite a lack of regular minutes, but admits that he never intended to serve in a backup capacity when he joined the club.

Romero moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer after being released by in 2015, reuniting with his former AZ manager Louis van Gaal in the process.

The 32-year-old has since had to play second fiddle in the United squad behind David de Gea, who remained the club's number one goalkeeper when Jose Mourinho came in to replace Van Gaal, and when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer inherited the managerial reins last December.

Romero's most telling contribution to United's cause came in the 2016-17 season, when he played every game during the club's run to glory in the .

The international penned a new four-year deal after getting his hands on European silverware, but regular first-team opportunities have continued to elude the shot-stopper.

Romero did not feature for the Red Devils in the Premier League last term and has found himself on the fringes of the action once again at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The former Sampdoria ace has had to make do with the odd appearance in cup competitions, with De Gea rediscovering his best form after signing a new long-term deal in September.

Speaking ahead of United's Europa League clash at home to AZ on Thursday, Romero confessed that it's "not easy" being a second choice 'keeper, but he is determined to keep working hard for a place in the team.

"It’s not easy. But I work every day for this chance to play and then I am ready when it comes," Romero told a press conference.

"In the last four years, I was in a difficult situation. I work every day for the chance and if I have my chance I try to do my best.

"I work hard and I am at the best club in the world. I said I wanted to play for United one day when I was younger and now I worked to get my chance.

"When I got the chance to come to United I knew I accepted that I would be playing a few games but when you get the chance to wear this shirt it’s a dream come true.

"It was never the intention to be second choice."

Article continues below

Lee Grant started ahead of Romero in United's last European outing, which they lost 2-1 away at Astana.

The Argentine will be in contention to return to Solskjaer's line up against his former employers AZ, with the Red Devils needing a win or a draw to secure top spot in Group L.

United are due to host at Old Trafford three days later, with five points currently separating them and fourth-place in the Premier League standings.