'Man Utd are missing a striker like Lewandowski' - Solskjaer still needs to fill key position, says Meulensteen

Sir Alex Ferguson's former assistant at Old Trafford believes that the Red Devils are still lacking a natural No.9

are missing a striker like Robert Lewandowski, according to Rene Meulensteen.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the bold decision to stick with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as his two main forwards after Romelu Lukaku was sold to last summer.

The pair have evenly shared 38 goals between them this season, helping United challenge for a top-four finish as well as the and .

Mason Greenwood has also been impressive in a back-up role, and Odion Ighalo's arrival at Old Trafford on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January added extra depth to United's attack.

Solskjaer has been tipped to target Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window to complete a squad rebuild, but Meulensteen doesn't think the Red Devils need to recruit another wide player.

The former United first-team coach would prefer to see a new forward in the same mould as Lewandowski brought in, with the star boasting a record of 49 goals in 42 appearances for the German giants in 2019-20.

“They brought Ighalo in as a player who could help United in certain times and he’s actually done very, very well," Meulensteen told talkSPORT.

“But if you look at the other players there – Rashford, Martial, they’re not really out-and-out strikers.

“Greenwood, a young player coming up, it’s the same thing there.

“A lot of chances and goals can be created from the wide areas, Sancho is actually the same player.

“What I think Man United are missing is a striker of the calibre of Robert Lewandowski.

“Somebody up there who can hold the line, link play, but when it comes to finishing chances in and outside the box, that sort of player, they are hard to come by.

“Fifty million for Sancho, is that too much? For me, looking at what United have in those wide areas, is that where you want to strengthen?”

United extended their recent unbeaten run to 15 matches by beating 3-0 at Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

Solskjaer's men are now only two points behind in the race for fourth, with a home clash against Bournemouth up next this weekend.