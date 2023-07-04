Man on a mission: Steve Komphela reveals plans to help Swallows FC challenge Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and his former club Mamelodi Sundowns

Steve Komphela has revealed how he plans to set up his new team ahead of the new Premier Soccer League campaign.

WHAT HAPPENED: Steve Komphela has spoken out after joining Swallows FC following two seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. Komphela has set an immediate mandate for himself and that is to restore the Dube Birds to what he described as their traditional place in the hierarchy of South African football.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I was saying to the chairman (David Mogashoa) that traditionally there has always been Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Sundowns and Swallows as the big teams," Komphela said in a chat with Swallows' media department.

"But Swallows stepped aside a bit and we left the gap of being mentioned as one of the top four teams. There is great room for improvement and it is a nice challenge to complete that equation. It may take five years, or six or a period where we are no longer here but for as long as we are here, it should be our ambition to want to complete that spot."

ON HIS FIRST IMPRESSION OF HIS SQUAD: Komphela took training for the first time on Tuesday morning and he has given his feedback and review of how his troops are shaping up.

"We all know that the players come from a long layoff. We are still at the beginning stages of the preparations, it is more physical and you obviously see that they are starting to get into the groove.

"You cannot have a perfect conclusion on the technical ability and technical application when the condition is not perfect yet. They look decent and they look excited and there is still work to be done but so far so good," said Komphela, who signed a one-year deal with The Birds.

ON PLANS TO IMPROVE SWALLOWS: It is natural for a coach like Komphela, coming from the high standards at Sundowns where the technical covers most aspects of the game, to want to incorporate a similar system. But the former Chiefs mentor knows that the budgets are not the same.

"There are still quite a few acquisitions that need to be made, not only from a playing point of view. We still need to set up structures that are going to support the players with regard to information and tools that can enhance their performances and try to see how best we can take the situation where we are at a nudge to the next level.

"So we are still going to see what we need to add but in football, it is never enough but it is important that we add the fundamentals and set the base."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Komphela understands that Swallows do not operate on a massive budget like Sundowns - there are things that the team will have to get in order before the PSL kicks off next month.

"When the season starts, it means the competition phase - preparation is now. When you prepare it means you have to prepare something that you have put in place.

"You might find yourself preparing a player who is not going to be part of your competition so that would mean that your preparation is not in order and that is one thing we need to be careful about."

HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE?: "You cannot put a timeline but if everything is in your hands you would conclude but it is not entirely dependent on you in terms of your wishes.

"You may be able to conclude this or that at a particular time but it is all about the other side and whether it is possible to have access to all that you need to conclude some of the decisions. It will take a bit of time but unfortunately, we don't have time because we have to prepare, the season is going to start very soon," Komphela explained.

WHAT'S NEXT: Komphela is expected to assess his players and make recommendations to the chairman on areas he would like to strengthen.