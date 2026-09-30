Man of the match: Yamal leaves the Croatia clash with two legendary shirts

Spain claimed their second UEFA Nations League win on Tuesday, beating Croatia 4-1 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. The star of the show was 19-year-old Lamine Yamal.

The Barcelona forward walked away as man of the match, scoring Spain's first and third goals and setting up the second for Marc Pubill.

It turned into a special night for the young Barcelona star. He left the pitch in the 68th minute to warm applause, with more than 40,000 inside the Sánchez Pizjuán rising to their feet to salute him.

And there was more to that evening for the Barcelona player.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", as the first half drew to a close, Ivan Perišić (37) asked for his shirt. The Croatian had seen exactly what Lamine was doing to his side and the impact the young Spaniard was having.

Wanting a special memento from the match, Perišić got his wish. Lamine agreed, and the pair swapped shirts.

A second exchange followed at full time. Lamine sought out Luka Modrić (41), one of the Croatian greats, and the two agreed to trade shirts.

The teenager wanted the shirt of a midfielder who lit up world football for years and lifted the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

In return, Modrić keeps the shirt of one of the finest talents in the game today.

Both shirts are bound for one very specific place: Lamine Yamal's own museum. There, the Barcelona player keeps a collection of shirts belonging to some of the greatest stars in football history, rare pieces he has gathered in his first years as a professional.

One item stands out above the rest: the Barcelona shirt once worn by Diego Armando Maradona during his time at the club.