Man of the Match Percy Tau grabs brace as Al Ahly start new Egyptian Premier League season with win over Al Masry

Percy Tau scored a brace as Al Ahly started the 2023/24 Egyptian Premier League season with a 4-0 win over Al Masry.

Egyptian PL began on Friday

Al Ahly hosted Al Masyr

Tau impressive for defending champions

TELL ME MORE: The Bafana Bafana international was in the starting team for Al Ahly who were keen to start the season on a high.

The Red Devils started the match on a high, but stubborn visitors defended well.

However, their resilience was broken in the 44th minute after Reda Slim converted Emam Ashour's pass.

Article continues below

Al Masry suffered a blow when Baher El Mohamady received his marching orders in the 52nd minute for a reckless challenge.

The hosts capitalised on numerical advantage, with Tau getting his first on the night in the 69th minute.

The South African completed his brace five minutes later after Ashour picked him in a good area and he was named Man of the Match after the game.

Karim Fouad then scored his team's fourth in the 88th minute to help Al Ahly get maximum points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau endured a tough 2022/23 season that was inconsistent owing to injuries. However, he recovered in time to help the team win the league, Caf Champions League among other major trophies.

The 29-year-old versatile attacker scored eight goals across all competitions last campaign.

WHAT NEXT: Tau hopes to stay injury-free this season and get more goals for both club and country.