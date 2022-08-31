Man City vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The reigning Premier League champions have made an unbeaten start to the 2022-23 campaign, but are looking to plug defensive leaks

Manchester City have been making life hard for themselves of late and will be hoping for a more straightforward evening when playing host to Nottingham Forest. The reigning Premier League champions have dropped just two points through an unbeaten four-game run at the start of the 2022-23 campaign, but have already had to recover from falling two goals down on a couple of occasions.

Newly-promoted Forest will want to take advantage of any more defensive mishaps at the Etihad Stadium, and GOAL has all of the information you need to stay right up to date with the midweek action in Manchester.

Man City vs Nottingham Forest date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Date: August 31, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET

How to watch Man City vs Nottingham Forest on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Manchester City’s Premier League home date with Nottingham Forest will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 3, while also being made available to stream on the BT Sport App and website. Viewers can sign up to a monthly pass on BT Sport for £25.

In the United States, all of the action can be caught through the Peacock Premium streaming service.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport App & website US N/A Peacock Premium

Man City squad & team news

Aymeric Laporte remains sidelined with a knee injury for City, while Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips and Luke Mbete-Tabu are also doubts.

Nathan Ake should shake off a groin complaint in time to make Pep Guardiola’s plans, while Ilkay Gundogan could be included from the off as Bernardo Silva is given a well-earned rest.

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez will want to partner six-goal Erling Haaland in attack once more, but Argentine forward Julian Alvarez is pushing for a first Premier League start.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis Midfielders Gundogan, Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer, Phillips, Gomez Forwards Mahrez, Haaland, Alvarez

Nottingham Forest squad & team news

New signing Renan Lodi could make the bench for the Reds, but Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards are missing through injury and Orel Mangala sat out a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham over the weekend.

Remo Freuler is in contention for a starting berth, with it possible that Steve Cooper will once again look to shuffle his pack.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis are looking to lead the line, with Jesse Lingard, Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson all competing for attacking berths.