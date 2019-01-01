Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Tottenham

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday

are back in action against in Saturday's Premier League showdown, just three days after their heartbreaking quarter-final elimination to the same opposition on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola's quadruple quest juddered to a halt as Raheem Sterling's disallowed 92nd-minute strike meant Spurs would advance, with City now aiming to complete a domestic treble instead.

In order to secure a second consecutive league title, no slip-ups can be entertained against Spurs, especially given 's ability to keep pace with Guardiola's side over the course of the 2018-19 campaign.

Man City Injuries

Oleksandr Zinchenko was pictured training on Thursday as he seeks to make a comeback from a hamstring injury suffered against Cardiff a couple of weeks ago.

Fernandinho, a substitute for the midweek disappointment, is also back in contention to start.

City have no fresh injury concerns.

Man City Suspensions

Neither side has any player suspended for the match.

Man City Potential Starting Line-Up

Wednesday took a lot out of City, mentally and physically, but there is no room to manoeuvre for Pep Guardiola as he chases the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool.

Fernandinho is likely to come back into the midfield having not started on Wednesday.

Pep has options in defence, where Aymeric Laporte committed two howlers in the Champions League, with John Stones waiting in the wings.

Leroy Sane, a late but effective substitute in the Champions League, is also pushing for a recall.

Tottenham Team News

Moussa Sissoko joined a growing list of Spurs casualties on Wednesday when he walked off at the Etihad Stadium with what appeared to be a groin injury. He'll be assessed prior to the game to decide if he's fit enough to play.

Mauricio Pochettino has already been without Eric Dier and Harry Winks in the midfield position although Dier could join training before the game on Saturday.

Captain Harry Kane, as a result of an ankle knock suffered in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against City, is also out.

Article continues below

Erik Lamela re-injured a hamstring during the warm-up on Wednesday and is being assessed.

Serge Aurier is another long-term absentee.

Opta Match Facts

Manchester City have won each of their last three Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur, the Citizens are looking to equal their competition best run of four successive wins versus Spurs.

Tottenham have only won one of their last eight visits to the Etihad (W1 D1 L6), conceding 23 goals in this period (2.9 per game).

Tottenham are looking to become the first team since Liverpool in 2008-09 to win away in the Premier League against both Manchester clubs in the same season.

None of Manchester City’s last 25 Premier League games have ended level, the longest current run in the competition. The Citizens have won 21 of those 25 games (L4), including each of the last nine.

No side has won more points in Premier League games between the ‘big six’ this season than Man City (19), while only (6) have won fewer points than Spurs (7).

Tottenham have lost each of their last four away league games, conceding two goals each time. They last lost more in row on the road in the top-flight between March-May 2004 under David Pleat (6).

Mauricio Pochettino has only tasted victory in one of his five Premier League trips to the Etihad (W1 D1 L3), a 2-1 win in February 2016 against Manuel Pellegrini’s Man City.

Man City striker Sergio Aguero has failed to score in each of his last six Premier League appearances against Tottenham after scoring 10 in his first seven.

Sergio Aguero has scored 19 Premier League goals for Man City this season – one more will see him become just the second player to score 20+ Premier League goals in five consecutive campaigns, after Thierry Henry (between 2001-02 and 2005-06).

Tottenham have won all five of their Premier League games without Harry Kane this season. They last lost without the striker taking part against Man Utd back in October 2017.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is at 12:30 BST (07:30 ET) on Saturday, and will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom as well as streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV. It will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.