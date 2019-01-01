Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Crystal Palace

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Sunday

will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat at when they travel back to London to face on Sunday.

Goal understands that Pep Guardiola prioritised Sunday's league game over Tuesday's European clash, and decided to keep Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane fresh and ready to make an impact at Selhurst Park.

Man City Injuries

Bernardo Silva missed the game at Tottenham after straining a muscle in his thigh, and it is believed that he is unlikely to return on Sunday.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could be in contention after sustaining a hamstring injury against Cardiff around 10 days ago. Benjamin Mendy should also be available after missing out in midweek.

Danilo was not in the matchday squad on Tuesday but Goal understands he is fit to play.

Man City Suspensions

Neither side have any suspensions.

Man City Potential Starting Line-Up

Mendy is likely to start at left-back, having been kept out of Tuesday's game at Spurs. Danilo could also come into the line-up, although Kyle Walker could also continue.

Vincent Kompany is a good bet to play given how much importance Guardiola is giving to the game at Selhurst Park, owing to its atmosphere and Palace's physical style. The Belgian's leadership could be a big asset.

De Bruyne and Sane are in line to play after effectively being rested in midweek. David Silva could continue in midfield, despite some poor form of late. If not, then Ilkay Gundogan could come into the team.

Sergio Aguero started at Tottenham, indicating that the City coaching staff do not have any concerns about his previous muscle injury.

Crystal Palace Team News

Max Meyer could return for Palace after missing the win at Newcastle with a virus, while James Tomkins is doubtful with a groin problem.

Mamadou Sakho has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Opta Match Facts

Crystal Palace are looking to complete the top-flight double over Manchester City for the first time since the 1972-73 campaign. Indeed, the last non-big six side to beat City twice in the same Premier League season were back in 2010-11.

Manchester City have won five of their last seven Premier League matches against Crystal Palace, though haven't beaten the Eagles in their last two encounters (D1 L1).

Crystal Palace have won just 41% of their Premier League points in home games this season (16/39), the lowest such ratio in the division.

Manchester City have won their last eight Premier League games, keeping a clean sheet in six of the last seven.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has scored 20 Premier League goals in London – only Wayne Rooney (30) has scored more when excluding goals for London clubs.

However, Aguero is yet to score in his five appearances at Selhurst Park in the competition.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 2:05pm BST (9:05am ET) on Sunday, and will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.