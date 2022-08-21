'Man City scouts are not stupid' - Guardiola reveals key question he asks before signing off on transfers

The Spanish tactician has offered an insight into his recruitment process at the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola has revealed the one key question he asks before approving transfers at Manchester City. The Spaniard has managed some of the best players ever, from Lionel Messi to Robert Lewandowski, and is currently trying to ensure his new signing Erling Haaland is mentioned in the same breath as those who have come before him.

However, Guardiola insists when it comes to a transfer, his main focus is not on the players' ability, but on how they conduct themselves as a person.

What has Guardiola said about his transfer process at Man City?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said of what he looks for in new recruits: "My favourite player is when they are a good person.

"Don't misunderstand me, they need to be football players they need to have a high ego, but not too high. I love to work with this type of person. That is why one of the things I learnt from ages ago when I went to buy a player first of all, I asked the sporting director of the club 'how are they as a person?'

"I don't care about the skills, really. Because the scouting department, they will show me good players. They are not stupid."

Getty Images

Who else have Man City signed this summer?

City pulled off one of the coups of the summer window by prising Haaland away from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million ($60m), and Guardiola has also added England international Kalvin Phillips to his midfield ranks.

Former Barcelona defender Sergio Gomez has arrived at the Etihad Stadium too, along with back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

It has been suggested that City's summer spending is now finished, but they may be forced to dip back into the market if Bernardo Silva ends up leaving the club amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.