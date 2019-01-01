Man City quadruple quest is not mission impossible, says former captain

Richard Dunne concedes it will be difficult for Pep Guardiola's side to get their hands on four trophies, but he believes they are capable of it

’s quest for an historic quadruple is difficult but not “mission impossible”, says former Blues captain Richard Dunne.

Pep Guardiola’s star-studded side remain in the hunt for a clean sweep of major honours in 2019.

The has already been successfully defended, while a second successive Premier League crowns are also being chased down.

With City through to the final and last eight of the , four pieces of silverware in a single season remains a distinct possibility.

Guardiola has sought to play down his side’s chances of securing a trophy monopoly, but Dunne believes City are capable of dominating at home and in Europe.

After seeing Brighton edged out 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-finals the ex-Blues defender told beIN Sports: “They got through, they weren’t on top form but got the job done.

“When you look at the fixtures coming up in the next couple of weeks you can see why he [Guardiola] says it is mission impossible.

“There’s five tough games in 15 days.

“If they come through with full points and all wins it would be getting closer and closer.

“At the moment it still looks mission impossible and it is a dream.

“But it is realistic because it's Man City and we know what they can do, but it’s going to be so difficult to win all four.”

City’s gruelling schedule means they have six more games to take in before the end of April.

The first of those takes them to the newly-opened Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday for the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final clash with domestic rivals.

City will then travel to before taking in back-to-back meetings with Spurs in Europe and the Premier League.

A derby date with arch-rivals will see the Blues head to Old Trafford on April 24, before wrapping up a hectic month with another short trip out on the road to .

The semi-finals of the Champions League are also due to take place on April 30/May 1, so there could be even more tests to come heading into the final few weeks of the season.