Aymeric Laporte has set a new Premier League record in Manchester City's 2-0 win against Burnley on Saturday.

The defender reached a century of appearances in the English top flight as City collected three points at Turf Moor to preserve their place at the top of the table.

The victory has confirmed a milestone for the Spain international, putting him ahead of the likes of Didier Drogba, Ederson and Nemanja Vidic.

What record has Laporte set?

The 27-year-old has set a new record for most points collected after 100 matches.

Laporte has won 82, drawn eight and lost 10 of his matches in the Premier League, totalling 254 points.

100 & 82 - Man City’s Aymeric Laporte made his 100th Premier League appearance today against Burnley picking up his 82nd win – the most wins by a player in their first 100 games in the competition’s history. Record. pic.twitter.com/vBueWXjnlC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2022

That puts him eight ahead of the previous best of 246 points, set by Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and matched by fellow City star Ederson.

Who else has Laporte surpassed?

As well as Drogba and Ederson, Laporte's latest victory sees him surpass Liveprool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, ex-Manchester United star Nemanja Vidic and City team-mate Gabriel Jesus.

Player Points after 100 games Aymeric Laporte 254 Ederson 246 Didier Drogba 246 Trent Alexander-Arnold 245 Nemanja Vidic 243 Gabriel Jesus 242 Paulo Ferreira 241 Petr Cech 241 Ricardo Carvalho 239 Claude Makelele 238

