Man City have winter break cut short as West Ham match rearranged for February 19

The game was postponed due to Storm Ciara and the new date will see the Premier League sides return to action earlier than expected

and West Ham will have their winter break cut short as Sunday's postponed fixture has been rescheduled for February 19.

The game was supposed to take place at the Etihad Stadium on February 9 but was called off due to extreme weather conditions caused by Storm Ciara, which forced the postponement of games elsewhere in Europe, with the and Eredivisie also affected.

Premier League teams have been granted a two-week break in February, but the new arrangement means both sides will return to action prematurely.

After talks between both teams and the Premier League, they have agreed to schedule the game for a 7:30pm GMT (2:30pm ET) kick off next Wednesday - the same evening as two last-16 ties.

City have a particularly busy fixture list to contend with, given they have Premier League, Champions League, and fixtures to contend with in the next three weeks.

Pep Guardiola's team were originally scheduled to return with an away game against on Saturday February 22, before travelling to to take on in the Champions League four days later.

City still need to reschedule their Premier League encounter with - originally scheduled for March 1 - due to their Carabao Cup final clash with , which takes place just three days before they meet in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, a visit to Anfield to take on league leaders on Monday February 24 was supposed to be the Hammers' first match back, but they will now play against both of the top two teams within a week.

Guardiola's team sit second in the English top-flight after 25 matches, but trail Liverpool by 22 points after losing their last game, 2-0 to on February 2.

West Ham, on the other hand, are in the bottom three and just a point from safety, having failed to win in their last five games in the league.

Both teams will be back in training at the weekend to begin preparations for the clash.