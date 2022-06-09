Man City's Foden & Hemp win PFA Young Player of the Year awards

The England internationals played key roles for their respective clubs

Manchester City star Phil Foden has retained his Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) men's Young Player of the Year award following the Citizens' successful defence of the Premier League title, while Lauren Hemp has won the PFA women's Young Player of the Year honour for a fourth time.

The PFA awards are voted for by current and former footballers, and Foden has impressed his peers enough to be named the best young player in England for a second time, with Hemp doing it for her fourth time.

The England internationals were key figures for their clubs across all competitions.

Foden named the best young player again

A favourite of Guardiola, Foden played in a multitude of roles for City last season, from attacking midfielder to deep lying playmaker to false nine.

He scored crucial winners against Brentford and Everton on his way to netting nine league goals, as the Citizens finished one point ahead of Liverpool in the table.

Foden was also named the Premier League Young Player of the Season in early June and was key in City's run to the Champions League semi-finals.

What has Foden said about winning the PFA award again?

He said: “I'm really honoured to be honest, especially to win it back-to-back, it shows that I've come a long way this year with the consistency of my game, and I’m really pleased to win it again.

"All the best players in the world have got to show consistency and keep performing at the higher level, and this year I've just tried to do that and try and help my team as much as possible - I’ve been really happy with my performances this year.

"Hopefully I can win the main award in the future, but it’s all about taking small steps and improving. I always love winning individual awards, it’s just nice to look at and see how far you've come so, yeah, I’m really pleased.”

Hemp wins women's honour

It was a double whammy for Man City in the PFA Young Player of the Year category, with Foden's club-mate Lauren Hemp taking home the women's prize.

Like Foden, England international Hemp retains the crown - but unlike him, this is remarkably the fourth time she has won the PFA's young player title. She becomes the first player ever to win four PFA awards in the same category.

Hemp, who was also nominated for the main women's Player of the Year award and has already made more than 100 appearances for Man City, said: “It’s an honour to get this again.

"I think especially for it to be voted for by players that I’ve played against and come up against. I mean, I look to many of them as role models as well so it’s an honour to be picked from them. Coming off the back of a great season, I’ve also got a lot to thank my teammates for to be honest, because I think they make me look better than I actually am!

"We’ve got a fantastic squad and players who get me the ball in good positions and strikers who can finish the crosses that I put in wherever I put them. I’ve got a great set of staff as well, people who are always pushing me, wanting me to get better so, I appreciate it and I know there’s so much more to come. I'm going to keep working hard for that to make sure that I continue on the right path.”

