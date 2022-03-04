Man City defender Dias out for "four to six weeks" and doubtful for key Liverpool clash

Manchester City will be without Ruben Dias for up to six weeks, with the defender in a race to be fit for the crucial title clash with Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed the Portuguese international suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup win over Peterborough after coming on a second half substitute.

Nathan Ake has also been ruled out of Sunday’s Manchester Derby with an injury, leaving Guardiola with John Stones and Aymeric Laporte as his only fit centre-backs.

What has been said?

"It's a muscular injury - hamstring - [it will be] four to six weeks," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Sunday's game. "It happens. In other seasons our best players have been out for eight or nine months.

"I'd love him but he's not there, I'm not going to cry. It is what it is. During the season it happens.

"People say we were lucky with Covid. We have had 14, 15 fit players for the last I don't know how many months.

"With these players we are going to fight and try to play well. It is impossible to fight if you don't play well. We play with our people and hopefully our people support as they always do."

Which games will Dias miss?

As well as the game against Man Utd, Dias will miss the Premier League match against Crystal Palace and the FA Cup quarter-final clash at Southampton.

After the international break, City face Burnley before the huge clash with Liverpool on April 10, which is five weeks after suffering the setback.

City are also likely to have a Champions League quarter-final clash in the midweek before as long as they avoid a major catastrophe against Sporting CP on Wednesday after winning the first leg 5-0 in Portugal.

