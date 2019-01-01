Manchester City are still favourites to win Premier League title - Carragher

The Reds may have won their first four games of the league season, but the pundit has labelled the reigning champions as title favourites

remain favourites to win the Premier League ahead of , according to former Red Jamie Carragher.

Liverpool have made a perfect start to the league campaign, winning their opening four matches to hold a two-point lead over their title rivals City at the top of the table early in the season.

Jurgen Klopp's men pushed City all the way last season, achieving a club record 97 points and only losing one match for the campaign, before Pep Guardiola's side snuck home by a point to defend their title.

Carragher, who won the during a stellar career at Liverpool, believes City are still favourites despite the Reds' fast beginning to the season.

"I think it's a bit early yet. I think we've got to probably wait until Christmas," Carragher said on Wednesday.

"I do feel around about Christmas time Liverpool and City will have a substantial gap and it looks like there's a little bit of a gap at this moment.

"But I still think City are favourites and are the best team in the Premier League at this moment because they won the Premier League and they proved that last season.

"So, I think it's still on Liverpool to overtake City but they're more than capable."

The Reds started the season with a thumping 4-1 victory over Norwich prior to winning the UEFA Super Cup on penalties against .

After a hard-fought 2-1 victory at , the Reds comprehensively defeated fellow top-six team at Anfield in a comprehensive 3-1 win.

Their last result was an impressive 3-0 result at which sent the club into the international break in a positive fashion.

Manchester City, who beat Liverpool on penalties in pre-season's Community Shield, dropped two points in a 2-2 draw against at the Etihad in their second Premier League fixture.

Article continues below

Their other league matches have been comprehensive wins over West Ham (5-0), Bournemouth (3-1) and (4-0).

Liverpool (12 points) will have the chance to extend their lead over City (10 points) when they host in the lunch-time kickoff on Saturday.

City will have the chance to respond later in the day as they travel to promoted high-flyers .