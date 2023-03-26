Mammila lunges into 'pensioner' Bafana Bafana coach Broos - 'We are testing poison with our tongues'

Swallows FC technical director Morgan Mammila has gone hard on Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in his disapproval of the Belgian.

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa were frustrated with a 2-2 draw by Liberia in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Friday. It was a result that angered most Bafana followers as the team now faces the risk of failing to qualify for the next Afcon edition.

Following Friday’s draw, Broos stole the limelight with his antics after refusing to address the media before changing his mind only to make a brief appearance in the press room.

Mammila has taken a swipe at the 70-year-old Belgian, calling him a “pensioner” while making remarks that suggest he could be toxic for the national team.

WHAT MAMMILA SAID: “How on earth can we rely on pensioners to do a better job than young smart coaches,” Mammila said on social media.

“We testing poison with our tongues as South Africans. I saw signs of failure in this coach and people thought I was crazy and clueless.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mammila has previously stated that Pitso Mosimane is the right man for Bafana Bafana at the moment. He has also advocated for Mamelodi Sundowns coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi to be considered.

Even former Orlando Pirates captain Edward Motale has shown he is not a fan of Broos who he blamed for the Liberia draw.

That is part of a general debate in which Mosimane seems to be the most favoured by fans. But the former Al Ahly coach is currently attached, working at Saudi side Al Ahli.

WHAT NEXT FOR BROOS? The Belgian led his men when they departed Johannesburg for Monrovia on Sunday morning.

They will be hoping for an improved performance in the return Group K fixture on Tuesday before a crowd that could be intimidating inside Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium.