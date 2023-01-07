Mammila: 'I will be honest to tell Chippa United's Mpengesi when to fire me'

Coach Morgan Mammila has said he will be honest to tell Chippa United’s chairman Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi when to fire him.

Chilli Boys without a win in four games

Says he will be ready to leave if poor results persist

Acknowledges striking department is struggling

WHAT HAPPENED? Questions over Mammila’s future at Chilli Boys have emerged after a recent struggle and a 2-0 loss to Swallows FC on Friday.

The tactician has, however, said he will not wait until Mpengesi, who is known for his propensity to hire and fire, sacks him.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I think the statistics will do justice for all of us – just go check the nine matches I have been in charge of [so far]," Mammila is quoted as saying by SABC Sport.

"Then calculate, that is what any chairman will do before they pull the trigger, do the calculations, but once the team drops down to 14th or 15th, then I am one man who is honest. If the team does not do well, I don’t wait.

"I am an honest man. I will just say ‘Chairman, I don’t want to throw your multi-million status away just like others'. I understand this business."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Mammila also acknowledged that there is a problem with his strikers given their performance.

"It must be visible. The stats do not lie, if a team goes 30 minutes without a shot on target, it tells you something: that the offensive [players] are not in good shape," he added.

The former Baroka chief executive officer added that he was appointed Chippa head coach because of his friendship with Mpengesi.

"No, I have worked with the chairman. I know him in and out," he concluded. "One thing for sure, this man is my friend, I am not just coaching his team. I got this job because he is my friend.

"He understands, and I need to explain to him how we are winning when we are winning, and I need to do the same when we are not winning."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After working for many years at Baroka, Mammila initially worked as general manager for Chippa.

When Daine Klate – who had been appointed after Kurt Lentjies had been fired – was sacked, Mammila was appointed as head coach by the owner of the Gqeberha club.

Although Chippa are not in a dangerous position in the Premier Soccer League table now, their recent performances have not been convincing.

Out of the last five games, they only have one win, which came against Sekhukhune United in mid-October.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAMMILA’S CHILLI BOYS? A bigger match awaits them on January 10, as they are set to play Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.