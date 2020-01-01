Mammila: Former Baroka CEO returns to Chippa United

The veteran administrator will double as a compliance officer for the Chilli Boys ahead of the return of football in South Africa

have announced the return of Morgan Mammila as the club's new general manager - football and compliance.

Mammila left his post as CEO of the Chilli Boys in April 2019 and he later joined Royal Eagles in the National First Division (NFD) in October.

He returns to the Port Elizabeth-based side to try and strengthen the management team which is led by Siviwe Mpengesi.

According to a statement released by Chippa, Mammila will double up on football matters as well as ensuring the club complies with coronavirus regulations as set by the and the South African Football Association (Safa) in one of their Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) meetings.

The JLC resolved that each of the 32 PSL clubs appoint a compliance officer as part of the return-to-play regulations to try and assist clubs to deal with the spread of the coronavirus effectively.

"Chippa United Football Club is delighted to announce the return of Mr Morgan Mammila as general manager - Football and Compliance," reads the statement.

"Mr Morgan Mammila comes for his second stint, previously been with the club in the 2018/19 season.

"Mr Morgan Mammila comes highly recommended with vast experience. The club needed someone of his calibre and stature during this difficult period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Chairman and management are incredibly happy to have him back and confident that Mr Morgan Mammila will excel in executing his duties, thus wish him well."

Mammila is an experienced football administrator having worked at for many years before his departure to Chippa in 2019.

When Mmamila dumped Chippa, he cited interference in the way the club was run under his watch as CEO, and it's unclear if that has changed now that he has agreed to go back.

His return coincides with the departures of Rhulani Mokwena as head coach as well as that of Thabo Rakhale.

Mokwena's contract came to an end on June 30 and the club decided against entering into negotiations for a new deal even though the season hasn't been concluded.

Rakhale, on the other hand, decided that he wanted to leave the club and continue with his football career elsewhere.