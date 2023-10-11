Mammila 'disappointed' Chippa United could not get Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or 'limping' Mamelodi Sundowns in Carling Knockout

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has reacted to Tuesday’s Carling Knockout draw after they pitted against Stellenbosch in the Round of 16.

Chippa were drawn with Stellies in the Carling Knockout

They escaped Chiefs, Pirates and Downs

Mammila said he is disappointed with the draw

WHAT HAPPENED? The Carling Knockout draw was conducted with Kaizer Chiefs getting AmaZulu while Orlando Pirates will face struggling Cape Town Spurs as Mamelodi Sundowns will play against TS Galaxy.

Mammila threw diplomacy away and declared he preferred to face one of the three traditional giants while expressing disappointment.

WHAT WAS SAID: "To be honest, I'm disappointed. I thought I would get Sundowns while they were still limping after losing in the [MTN8] final [to Pirates last Saturday]," Mammila as per Sowetan Live.

"If not Sundowns, I thought I would get Pirates, if not them, Chiefs. Very disappointed because playing against those three teams there in Nelson Mandela Bay, we are talking about more than 30,000 people in the stadium.

"And that's who I am. I enjoy that kind of football, but we are playing a hard-working team in Stellenbosch, hard-running and well-coached. We have made it clear that we are not an easy team to play against ... whether you like it or not, you don't come to Chippa running."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mammila's remarks could be inspired by the fact that both the Soweto giants Chiefs and Pirates have been inconsistent in all competitions this season.

The Chilli Boys even held Amakhosi 0-0 in the Premier Soccer League at Moses Mabhida Stadium in August.

They also restricted Pirates to a 1-1 draw at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Mammila's confidence could also be coming from that Sundowns proved they are not invincible when the Buccaneers beat them in the MTN8 final last weekend.

Masandawana, however, beat Chippa 2-0 in a league match earlier this season.

WHAT NEXT? PSL teams are currently on a Fifa international break and most teams do not have players on duty with national sides.

That gives them time to refresh and come back recharged when league action resumes next week.

Chippa would be hoping to stay in the top eight while Sundowns are keen to hold on to pole position.

Chiefs and Pirates' focus would be to improve on consistency and not allow Masandawana to pull away from them in the PSL title race.