Mamelodi Sundowns' Shalulile bemoans state of Lobatse Stadium pitch despite away victory

The Namibia international grabbed his fifth goal for Masandawana in 10 matches across all competitions

striker Peter Shalulile says the playing surface at Lobaste Stadium did not allow the Brazilians to play the kind of football they are used to despite beating Jwaneng Galaxy 2-0 in Tuesday’s Caf first round, first leg encounter.

It was a crucial victory for Downs who found the back of the net in either half through Mothobi Mvala and Shalulile.

With Shalulile having managed four Premier Soccer League goals so far this season, he added to his season tally on his Champions League debut and the Namibia forward has promised more goals.

More teams

“The pitch didn’t allow us to play our football but we managed to grind a result with two goals,” Shalulile told Sundowns’ media.

“I’m happy for my teammates. We really did our best and credit also goes to the technical team. They believed in us and kept on pushing us and finally, we won. We will see what happens in the next round. ...in training, I just keep on hunting for that goal and it’s coming and I will still keep on pushing for many more goals.

“I should say thank you to my teammates. They are the ones who believe in me and I will keep on banging them in. You should always have that thing in mind saying something will happen, a goal will come. I anticipated the goal and it eventually came. I got the ball and put it in the back of the net.”

It was also a perfect afternoon for Downs attacker Mothobi Mvala who opened the scoring for Sundowns before Shalulile doubled their advantage.

The Galaxy match was Mvala’s second in Sundowns colours after making his debut for the Brazilians three days earlier and he scored in a 1-1 league draw away at .

The former man says grabbing a goal against Arrows geared him up for the Galaxy challenge.

“I feel happy, the confidence is growing in me and thanks to the coaches for giving me some minutes. One needs to give his all when he gets the opportunity,” said Mvala.

“I can say the game against Arrows really prepared me for this game [against Galaxy]. I was mentally ready. The guys who played Caf Champions League football before also prepared us. They told us that it’s not going to be easy, there is no time for pretty football.

Article continues below

“We were told that the pitch is not going to be nice. We needed to grind and get an early goal. We knew that if we get an early goal, the chances of them scoring against us would be very slim.”

Sundowns will now go for the festive break and will return to action when they host on January 2, before welcoming Jwaneng Galaxy for the second leg four days later.