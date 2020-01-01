Mamelodi Sundowns' Zwane will vote for Kaizer Chiefs star Manyama for Players’ Player of the Year

The PSL is yet to announce the best performers for the 2019/20 season and the Brazilians attacker has chosen his favourite for the award

midfielder Themba Zwane has picked ' Lebogang Manyama as his Premier Soccer League ( ) Players’ Player of the Season for last term.

Although Manyama’s dipped in form after the restart of the season, he has still been mentioned as one of the favourites for the both the Player of the Season and the award selected by his fellow footballers.

Zwane is also a strong contender for both awards and has already been crowned the South African Football Journalist Association (Safja) Footballer of the Season.

“It is great to be the favourite [for the PSL Player of the Season]. By winning this one [Safja award] it shows that maybe it can happen. Going forward I will leave it to God,” Zwane told a Safja online press conference.

“To be honest I will vote for Lebo Manyama [for the PSL Players' Player of the Year]. He has been doing well for his team. He has been creating goals, he has been scoring crucial goals for his team, he was making his team play. He had a lot of energy, good passing and he is improving each and every game.”

Manyama scored six league goals last season and managed nine assists while Zwane struck 11 goals and eight assists.

Another Chiefs forward Nurkovic scored 13 PSL goals and six assists in his debut season in .

Manyama and Nurkovic were beaten to the Safja award by Zwane who also edged his Downs captain Hlompho Kekana and Peter Shalulile who was the star man for .

“To be honest they [award competitors] did well, they made the league interesting. They did well for themselves and their teams," said Zwane.

"I wish next season can be competitive like this because whenever everyone is on form, whenever every team is doing well, the league becomes interesting. It is good for the supporters, it is good for the whole country. They did well the guys."

The same line-up and a few others are expected to feature in the PSL awards list and could be joined by the likes of the league’s joint-top goal-scorer Frank Mhango of as well as ’s Bongi Ntuli.