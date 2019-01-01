Mamelodi Sundowns’ Zwane targeting more trophies

The Masandawana creative midfielder has shared his ambitions on leaving the club to join an overseas club

midfielder Themba Zwane has explained his ambitions as far his next destination is concerned, saying that he wants to continue with his career and lift more trophies for coach Pitso Mosimane.

‘Mshishi’ is seen as one of Masandawana’s key men in recent times and has been an instrumental figure as the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions lifted the Telkom Knockout Cup trophy on Saturday night.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s men dethroned as the champions after beating 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium and the Tembisa-born player has emphasized their ambitions.

“If the chance comes I will take it, why not?. I feel fresh but in terms of fitness I am still low but if I carry on playing these 90 minutes, the fitness will come up and the confidence will grow,” Zwane told the media.

“As long as the time allows me, I want to win as many cups as I can and at the moment I am trying to regain my form and my fitness and this season I am looking forward to winning the league and compete with the best players in the league.

“Each and every season we look forward to lifting the trophy and we did it this time and it motivates us to play the next game and we are really happy to have won this trophy.

“It will motivate us because we still have a chance to do well in the and we still have a chance to win the league so we need to fight and compete for it.”

The Bafana Bafana international was linked with a move away from Sundowns in the past few seasons, with media reports suggesting that he could join .

However, the Chloorkop-based club managed to hold on to their most prized asset and he has now set his sights on the PSL Player of the Season, an accolade won by Thembinkosi Lorch from Pirates last season.

Should Zwane leave the Brazilians to go abroad, he could follow the likes of Percy Tau and Bongani Zungu, who are now plying their trades in Europe.

With the 30-year-old having recently recovered from an injury, he is yet to return to his best but was available to guide Mosimane’s side to TKO Cup glory over the Team of Choice in Durban.