Mamelodi Sundowns legend Daniel Mudau has described Themba Zwane as a genius, given his individual ability at club level.

Zwane is a regular first-teamer for the Brazilians, who are chasing their fifth consecutive Premier Soccer League title, but his exploits with the Tshwane giants have not made him considered for national duty under Hugo Broos.

"The guy [Themba Zwane] is a genius, he has his style of play which makes him a top player," Mudau told the club’s website.

"He is very disciplined and that is why you can see how he puts in five-star performances every game.

"He is one player that makes the team play and attacks more on their opponents, he can change the game easily and knows how to compliment his teammates.

"He plays the game so simple thanks to his one-two touches, which are very deadly in opening the opponent’s defence."

The 32-year-old midfielder – who has been with Masandawana for over a decade and won numerous major titles in the country - has played for 2,456 minutes in the ongoing season.

At the continental stage, Zwane has 14 goals to his name so far while he has scored 10 and grabbed five assists in the Premiership’s ongoing campaign.

Mudau further praised Andile Jali who has also been snubbed for Bafana Bafana assignments.

"He is one player who has performed so well, so much that he has gained the attention of the technical team and that has propelled him to being one of the captains of the team," he added.

"He can distribute the ball well thanks to his long and short passing range, and you can see that he is enjoying his game."

The last time Jali – who has netted twice and claimed an assist for the club - represented the country was in March 2021, when they played against Ghana.

Currently, Sundowns are at the top of the PSL table with 51 points from 23 games, 14 points ahead of Royal AM, who have a game in hand.