Mamelodi Sundowns' Zwane: I won't give up on European dream

At the age of 31, the Masandawana midfielder is still hoping for a transfer abroad and this is his latest comments on leaving South Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane is still waiting for an overseas club to sign him after he had instructed his agent to secure him a transfer.

The reigning Premier Soccer League Player of the Season has been in good form for the Brazilians in recent campaigns.

That has sparked talk of his talent deserving a grander stage than the PSL.

“I was watching my games of last season, trying to be honest with myself and saying, ‘I did well, I have won this and this. But deep inside, if I am honest, I can take it up,’” Zwane told New Frame.

“A move overseas is something I have discussed with my agent. I said, ‘Just try and get a team. And if someone wants me, I will talk to Sundowns and go there. As long as I’m here, I will push myself. I won’t give up on that dream. And if something doesn’t come up, I will still push myself and try to help Sundowns and help the national team until I retire.”

Zwane has witnessed former teammates like Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly and Percy Tau secure contracts with European clubs.

Zwane is one of the longest-serving current Sundowns players after arriving at the club in 2011.

This season he has scored eight league goals and an assist from 14 appearances.

But establishing a star name in South African football was never easy for the 31-year-old who experienced a loan stint at Mpumalanga Black Aces in the past.

Article continues below

“Fortunately, I had teammates who wanted to win. I really enjoyed myself at Aces. Before I left, Clive [Barker] told me that Aces wanted to buy me. He refused it. He said, ‘You don’t deserve to be here. I want you to go to Sundowns and fight for your place,’” said Zwane.

“That’s when coach Pitso called me back. He said, ‘You can see the players we have got here, but it’s up to you to raise your hand and say, ‘Coach, put me in, I want to do the job.’

“I started full of confidence. I was making things happen and motivated by the competition I found with a lot of quality players: Khama Billiat, Percy Tau, Keagan Dolly. I was doing a lot extra. And whenever they gave me a chance, I was making use of it.”