'It's the most important one' - Mamelodi Sundowns' Zwane eyes PSL Footballer of the Season award

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces playmaker feels that he is reaping the rewards of his hard work following a successful 2019/20 campaign

attacking midfielder Themba Zwane is eager to win the Footballer of the Season award.

The Bafana Bafana international was one of the most outstanding players in the 2019/20 season and he has been nominated for three accolades at Thursday night's PSL Awards ceremony.

Zwane could walk away with a whopping R500,000 if he wins the Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season accolades.

The 30-year-old revealed that he would be thankful to his Sundowns teammates, family and sponsors if he scooped the prizes.

"I will feel happy [to be nominated] and obviously more than happy [if I win] because it shows that hard work pays," Zwane told the media.

"If I win these awards I would like to thank my teammates, my family, my sponsors PUMA and the whole Mamelodi Sundowns family. Thank you so much for the support, I really appreciate it."

Zwane was named South African Football Journalists' Association (SAFJA) Footballer of the Season last month.

This was after he played an instrumental role in helping Masandawana clinch a domestic treble with the team after they lifted the Telkom Knockout Cup, Nedbank Cup and PSL title.

Zwane is up against striker Samir Nurkovic and his Sundowns teammates Peter Shalulile and Gaston Sirino for the Footballer of the Season award.

The Tembisa-born player explained that it would mean a lot to him if he is named Footballer of the Season as the accolade is more important to him.

"I have been nominated for the Footballer of the Season, Midfielder of the Season and Players' Player of the Season," he added.

"For me all [the awards] are important but the most important one is the Footballer of the Season award."

Zwane has been nominated for the Players' Player of the Season accolade along with his teammate Hlompho Kekana and Chiefs playmaker Lebogang Manyama.

He is also up against Manyama and captain Thabo Nodada for the Midfielder of the Season award.

winger Thembinkosi Lorch won the 2018/19 PSL Footballer of the Season and Players' Player of the Season accolades, while Kekana scooped the Midfielder of the Season award.