Mamelodi Sundowns' Zwane not giving up on playing for Bafana Bafana again despite constant Broos snub

At the age of 32, the two-time PSL Midfielder of the Season believes that he can still improve as he eyes a national team return

Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane is determined to convince Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he can still offer something on the international stage.

The experienced attacking midfielder has been ignored by Broos since the Belgian tactician took charge of the national team in May last year despite calls for him to include Zwane in his squads.

Having scored 10 goals and created nine assists in 42 appearances in the 2021-22 season as Sundowns clinched a domestic treble, Zwane is eager to improve his game in the upcoming campaign.

“Honestly, I still want to push and improve from last season. I was not happy with the number of goals I scored,” Zwane said on Sowetan.

“I still want to push more and achieve more with the team. In terms of the national team, if it happens, it will happen and if not, it's OK."

Nicknamed Mshishi, Zwane, who helped Bafana qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals and played in the continental tournament in Egypt, remains hopeful of playing for the national team again.

"I will still push and still have that mentality of pushing myself and trying to be consistent every season," the 2019-20 PSL Footballer of the Year continued.

“If there is a chance of me being selected for Bafana, I will take it as I’m still playing and if not, I will continue to push myself to whatever I want to achieve with the team.”

Mshishi has 27 caps for Bafana and scored four goals for the 1996 African champions.