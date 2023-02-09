Mamelodi Sundowns’ Zwane available for Caf Champions League tie vs Al Hilal? Mokwena issues injury update

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has opened up on the fitness concerns regarding attacker Themba Zwane.

Downs switch attention to the Caf CL

They host Al Hilal on Saturday

But there is a fresh injury concern in their camp

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane missed Masandawana’s midweek Nedbank Cup Round of 32 match against Richards Bay. While it was thought he was rested to return fresh for Saturday’s Caf Champions League Group B match against Al Hilal Omdurman, Mokwena has revealed Zwane was injured.

Masandawana host the Sudanese giants at Loftus Versfeld as they look to transfer domestic form into the Champions League.

It is a task in which they need the experience of Zwane and Mokwena issues an update on his star player. The Brazilians coach had also revealed Zwane has been appointed substantive captain of the club.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We are waiting for a diagnosis from the scans and I can’t give you an accurate answer, but it is not as serious as it looked,” said Mokwena as per Sowetan Live.

“He [Zwane] is an important player for us and the captain of the team. You may have seen recently that even if Denis Onyango is on the pitch, he still keeps the armband.

“He is important for the team because he has so much confidence, he is a very good player and hopefully, he'll back sooner than later. Other injuries are Haashim Domingo and Lebohang Maboe. Terrence Mashego has started to train again, but Abdelmounaim Boutouil is still not available for selection.

“We have a few injuries but have to make do with what we have. It is good that the rest of the players are putting up their hands for places.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have been relentless on the domestic front where they have won 15 Premier Soccer League matches consecutively. It is to be seen if they will manage to take that ruthlessness into Africa.

Week in, week out, the Brazilians deal with a spate of injuries on key players but they still manage to post positive results. Champions League assignments will test them if they will be able to keep rolling with key players absent.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? The veteran player will keep on working on his fitness ahead of the Al Hilal clash, hoping to be available and provide his much-needed experience.