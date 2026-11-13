Mamelodi Sundowns youth coach issues scam warning: 'We are close to December, they want to buy Christmas clothes'

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Mamelodi Sundowns Under-17 head coach Mark Mayambela has released an urgent public alert to protect aspiring young footballers from sophisticated extortion schemes. Fraudsters have been using the former midfielder’s identity to solicit money from families in exchange for fabricated opportunities at the reigning South African champions.

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Fraudsters target desperate football families

The dark side of South African football recruitment has been brought into sharp focus following reports of scammers impersonating high-profile figures within the Mamelodi Sundowns youth structure. Mark Mayambela, who currently leads the Brazilians' Under-17 side, has found his name being weaponised by criminals looking to exploit the dreams of young players. These individuals operate primarily across various social media and digital messaging platforms, creating a false sense of legitimacy to lure in victims.

These scammers typically promise guaranteed placement within the club’s prestigious Gauteng Development League (GDL) teams, provided the family pays a significant upfront fee. The sophistication of these operations has reached a point where official-looking documentation is being produced to trick parents into believing they are dealing directly with the Chloorkop-based institution. However, the club maintains a strict policy against such practices, reinforcing that merit, not money, governs their recruitment process.

The former midfielder, who enjoyed a successful career in the top flight before moving into coaching, has expressed deep concern over the prevalence of these tactics. By using the reputation of a dominant force like Sundowns, fraudsters are able to tap into the high demand for academy spots.

Mayambela recounts heartbreaking encounter

Speaking about the immediate impact of these fraudulent activities, Mayambela shared a distressing story involving a family that had been completely deceived by the scammers. "The past week, there's a parent that came with a son; they drove all the way from Tembisa. They had a form with them. It's unfortunate the world that we're living in, where people are trying their luck. We are close to December, they want to buy Christmas clothes," the youth coach told SuperSport TV.

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This incident highlights the geographic reach and the emotional toll of the extortion, as families often spend their limited resources on travel and "registration fees" only to arrive at the club and find no record of their appointment. Mayambela was quick to note the timing of these scams, suggesting that the approaching holiday season often sees an uptick in criminal activity as people look for quick, illegal ways to fund their festive spending at the expense of others.

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The U17 head coach, who recently steered his squad to a commanding GDL league title victory, was clearly moved by the desperation of the victims he has encountered. He emphasized that the scammers are preying on the very natural desire of parents to see their children succeed in the beautiful game.

A call for verification and vigilance

"But to the parents you know, they must be careful of this scam. Even to the players, I know sometimes we are desperate to make it at Sundowns or any other club, but verify the information first," Mayambela continued as he urged caution. He pointed out that while Sundowns does have a dedicated scouting network, the process of joining the club is formal and transparent. Most players who join the academy are identified through official scouting channels rather than unsolicited social media messages or paid trials.

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The coach further elaborated on the emotional manipulation involved in these crimes, stating: "With us, obviously most of our players are players that are scouted, but every now and then they always come, they always take references if they are... It's not nice when people are taking people's money because parents, they always want to see their kids playing football, they want to see them playing for Sundowns." It is this ambition that makes families particularly vulnerable to those who promise a shortcut to the elite level of the sport.

To combat the spread of these scams, Mayambela has called on the football community to take a stand and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities or the club directly. He believes that increasing awareness is the most effective way to protect the next generation of talent from being exploited. "So, we really need to be careful in that and put the word out there. If you see something like this or know somebody that is doing this, let's report so that we minimise the people who are being scammed," he concluded, hoping to prevent further heartbreak for aspiring stars.