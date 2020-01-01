Mamelodi Sundowns would have won the league title last weekend - Kekana

An epic league title contest between Kaizer Chiefs and the Brazilians was previously expected to have been completed on May 9

captain Hlompho Kekana is convinced the Tshwane giants would have been crowned Premier Soccer League ( ) champions last Saturday had football in not been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Sundowns just four points behind leaders Chiefs and having played a game less, Kekana believes his side are well-placed to have bagged a third straight league title.

While third-placed SuperSport United and on position four could have also offered Sundowns a challenge in the race, it is Chiefs who have given the Brazilians more concern.

“Sundowns [would have lifted the PSL trophy last weekend]. Yes, we really wanted to make three back-to-back like what SuperSport once did. We really wanted to do that,” Kekana told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.

Winning the league title could still happen for Downs in the event PSL action continues as they have nine more league games to play before wrapping up the title bid.

For Kekana, it would be a seventh league crown, having won three while at SuperSport United and as many with Downs.

“We were so anticipating a good finish from our team and at the same time knowing very well that it will be a very special trophy to win because of the club history and at the same time myself personally I will be adding it to be the seventh league title,” said Kekana.

“That was something which was going to be special to me but now we are a situation whereby we cannot change or control anything so we just have to try to stick around and see what will happen.

“If you ask me who was going to win the league [title] I would say Mamelodi Sundowns. That’s how we felt before lockdown, that’s how we felt when we started winning those matches and when we were going to face Orlando Pirates at Loftus.

“So it is going to be a very tough decision for the PSL. It is going to be very challenging to end the league and try to give Chiefs the league title. If you look at the nine games, there is a lot of football to be played.”

With the Brazilians having big chances of lifting the league title, the Sundowns skipper is against the idea of cancelling the season and handing the crown to Chiefs.