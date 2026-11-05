Mamelodi Sundowns working around the clock to hold on to key midfielder Marcelo Allende as contract nears end

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Masandawana faces a race against time to secure the future of Allende, with the Chilean playmaker currently entering the final months of his contract at Chloorkop. The South American midfielder has become a cornerstone of the Brazilians' dominant tactical set-up since his arrival in 2022, leaving the club hierarchy desperate to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

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Cardoso confirms contract priority

Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Cardoso has publicly expressed the club's unwavering commitment to retaining the services of Marcelo Allende. The Chilean international has established himself as a vital cog in the Sundowns machine, but with his current deal set to expire in June, concerns are growing that he could depart as a free agent. The 27-year-old has been a model of consistency since joining the Tshwane giants in August 2022, providing both the stamina and technical quality required to lead their midfield.

The tactician made it clear that the club will do everything within its power to ensure Allende remains at Chloorkop for the foreseeable future.

"He is so consistent, and he has been doing it for so many years. We are going to do our best, I am pretty sure, to keep him with us for a long time," Cardoso explained to the media, as quoted by Soccer Laduma following his side's victory over Golden Arrows. The manager's comments highlight the high esteem in which the player is held by both the technical team and the club's administration.

The engine room's irreplaceable star

Allende’s impact on the field is backed by impressive physical statistics, with the midfielder regularly clocking over 10 kilometres per match.

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"It's a pleasure to see him training; it's a pleasure to see him playing. He is one of the first to arrive, and he is one of the last to go. He is a player who runs about 12 kilometres per match consistently. He is a player that we have the pleasure to know as a human being. He is absolutely fantastic, he and his family," Cardoso added.

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His influence reportedly extends to the development of his teammates, as his presence in the middle of the park elevates those around him. The manager emphasised this cultural impact, stating: "Players like those become part of our environment and they help to shape character and attitude. We have many. Marcelo makes everybody around him better players, no doubt." This leadership quality makes the prospect of his departure even more daunting for the reigning champions.

Potential interest from overseas markets

While Sundowns are ready to offer a lucrative extension, the lure of returning to bigger markets may complicate matters.

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For Sundowns, the mission is to convince the 27-year-old that his ambitions can still be met in Pretoria.

The club hierarchy remains hopeful that a breakthrough can be reached before the player becomes eligible to sign a pre-contract with another team. As the focal point of the midfield, Allende's decision will likely dictate Sundowns' transfer strategy for the upcoming season. For now, the focus remains on the pitch, but the boardroom battle to keep the Chilean maestro is officially underway as the club fights to keep its star man.