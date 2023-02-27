Mamelodi Sundowns’ wonderkid Mailula on the radar of Ligue 1 sides, claims agent

Cassius Mailula may not stay long at Mamelodi Sundowns following reports that he is being monitored by Ligue 1 teams.

Mailula’s agent said the player is attracting interest from France

The 21-year-old has received enquiries from two Ligue 1 sides

Sundowns forward has six goals in the Champions League so far

WHAT HAPPENED? Mailula’s agent Karabo Mathang has revealed that the Sundowns forward is a subject of interest from two French top flight teams who have been impressed by his outstanding form for the Brazilians this season.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season, having scored 13 goals in all competitions, while providing four assists.

Mailula has netted seven times in the PSL but it is his form in the Caf Champions League that has got him noticed beyond south Africa, after scoring six goals, a hat-trick against La Passe in the preliminary round, followed by winners against Al-Hilal and Coton Sport in the group phase.

Christened the next Percy Tau, the forward displayed his qualities yet again against the former’s Al Ahly last weekend, setting up Peter Shalulile’s goal while playing on the wing.

While Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has tipped him to be the future of the club, the Brazilians might find it hard to keep hold of him given the now emerging interest from Europe.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We have had some interest but nothing we can report on at the moment,” Mathang told KickOff.

“The interest is specifically from France. To be honest, we’ve had few enquiries from France.

“So, the interest is from France but I am not at liberty to share the club’s name. That’s because it is still sensitive. So, at the moment, that’s all I can say.

“But the interest is there and it is from a premier division [Ligue 1] in France. It seems like his name has popped up at more than one club over there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward has quickly turned into Sundowns’ big-game player, especially this month, when he has scored winners against Orlando Pirates, Al-Hilal and Coton Sport.

Mokwena will be counting on him as they challenge for the league, Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

WHAT’S NEXT? Sundowns are back to domestic assignments with a Nedbank Cup last 16 meeting against Marumo Gallants scheduled for Thursday when Mailula will seek to further enhance his growing reputation.