'Mamelodi Sundowns winning PSL feels like constitutional right' - Fans

Mamelodi Sundowns went 18 points clear at the summit of the PSL table after edging out a 10-man TS Galaxy 3-0 on Wednesday evening at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Khuliso Mudau opened the scoring in the first half, before Haashim Domingo and Peter Shalulile extended the Tshwane giants' lead after the restart in a match that saw Lindokuhle Mbatha being sent off against his former side.

The win ensured Masandawana are on course to secure their fifth league title in as many seasons.

They are on 51 points from the 22 matches they have played; this is after securing 15 wins, six draws and a loss. Here are the reactions from supporters after the latest win.

