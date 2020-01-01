Mamelodi Sundowns' winning mentality will not stop under our Ferguson - Kekana describes Mosimane

The Downs captain praises his coach, saying it is not a surprise that he has guided them to dominate South African football

captain Hlompho Kekana has described coach Pitso Mosimane as being "obsessed with the game" while likening him to former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

It is now eight seasons for Kekana playing under Mosimane at Sundowns in a spell laden with major trophies.

Together they have won the Caf , Caf Super Cup, four Premier Soccer League ( ) titles and a Nedbank Cup in a period Mosimane has cemented his status as one of the best coaches in .

More teams

This has seen Kekana likening Mosimane to Ferguson who racked 13 league titles and two Champions League crowns with Manchester United.

“As footballers, we are driven on by our coaches. You look at Sir Alex Ferguson and Coach Pitso, their will to win and desire to fight until the last minute is the same," Kekana told Far Post.

"They emphasise on playing as a unit and fighting for each other. Coach Pitso is passionate, Sir Alex was also passionate about the game – they both hate losing. I see the drive he has. He always wants to improve, he watches lots of matches, he analyses opponents thoroughly – he tells you about all opponents – all the way up to East Africa and West Africa. That shows the amount of work he puts into his coaching career.”

Kekana says it is "refreshing" to play under Mosimane who he also describes as a father figure.

“For me to be working with someone who is obsessed with the game is very refreshing. I always thought I was the crazy one but when I saw Coach Pitso I saw a man who really loves the game," said Kekana.

Article continues below

"I’m not surprised by the number of trophies he has won. It’s humbling to see he keeps going and keeps wanting to achieve a lot more. I’m hoping we continue the winning mentality. I don’t see us stopping. We still have opportunities to win trophies and we need to use them to our full ability.

“We are like father and son. He believes in my abilities. He knows the kind of person I am. He knows my beliefs. Sometimes he will be like ‘no Keke, you pass too much. You must score my boy’. He has taught me a lot.”

With Sundowns in the league title race, Kekana could win a third PSL crown as captain if football resumes and it would be their fifth league triumph together with Mosimane.