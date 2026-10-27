Mamelodi Sundowns winger Tashreeq Matthews vows to 'get back to winning ways' against Marumo Gallants in Carling Knockout Cup clash

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Masandawana winger Tashreeq Matthews has urged his teammates to channel their continental frustration into a dominant performance in the Carling Knockout. The Brazilians are seeking an immediate response following a shock exit from the CAF Champions League that has left the Chloorkop camp searching for answers.

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Matthews demands immediate response to CAF heartbreak

Mamelodi Sundowns find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they prepare for a domestic cup clash under a cloud of disappointment. The South African giants were dumped out of the CAF Champions League before the group stage for the first time in over a decade, following a frustrating 1-1 draw with Angola's Wiliete SC that saw them eliminated on the away goals rule. For a club that views continental success as its primary objective, the failure to progress is a significant blow to their prestige and seasonal ambitions.

However, winger Tashreeq Matthews believes the best way to heal those wounds is by securing a victory against Marumo Gallants in the last 16 of the Carling Knockout. The two sides are set to collide at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and Matthews is adamant that the squad must flip the switch mentally to avoid a prolonged slump. The former Borussia Dortmund youth player is central to Sundowns' attacking plans and understands that the pressure is now on to sweep the remaining domestic silverware available in the current campaign.

“That’s what we have to look forward to, I think the next one is a very important one. We’ve to overcome it and get back to winning ways and get over this feeling, win again and continue from there,” Matthews told the club media department. The winger is clearly focused on the psychological aspect of the game, suggesting that a positive result today would be the catalyst for a total recovery. “I think that will make things a bit better than what it is,” he added.

Sundowns shift focus to domestic trophy haul

While the Champions League was undoubtedly the biggest prize on the calendar, Matthews was quick to point out that Sundowns still have multiple avenues for success. With the Betway Premiership, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, and international fixtures like the FIFA Intercontinental Cup still on the horizon, there is no shortage of motivation for Miguel Cardoso's side.

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The winger acknowledged that the pain of the Wiliete result will not disappear overnight, but he insisted that professional athletes must move forward quickly to survive the rigours of the South African football calendar. The Brazilians are used to winning, and a second consecutive failure in a knockout format would be unthinkable for the demanding Sundowns faithful.

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“I think after the game, we’ve to reflect but it is also important that we take the steps forward and continue. It is difficult to get over what happened, but at the end of the day, you have to take the step forward because you have to continue,” Matthews explained. “There are more things that need to be won, yes, it is the biggest title in Africa to win but we still have a lot of trophies to look forward to and to win.”

Gallants coach Ronnie Kanalelo remains defiant

While Mamelodi Sundowns are looking for redemption, Marumo Gallants have no intention of playing the role of the victim. Coach Ronnie Kanalelo has made it clear that his side will not be intimidated by the stature of their opponents or the high-stakes nature of the fixture. Gallants have a history of upsetting the odds against the Brazilians, having famously knocked them out of this very competition last season before eventually reaching the final.

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The tactical setup from Gallants is expected to be disciplined and resilient, as they look to exploit any lingering lack of confidence in the Sundowns backline. Kanalelo has dismissed the idea that the match is a foregone conclusion, emphasizing that his players are prepared to match the intensity of the defending league champions.

“What we are saying is that Sundowns are beatable, and as long as they are beatable it has happened before in the past in this competition. That’s what we are looking at. We are not going into this game handing it over on a silver platter, we are going to work for it, and they are also going to work for it. That’s the only thing I know,” Kanalelo stated firmly. As the two teams prepare to kick off at Loftus, the narrative is set: one team seeking to heal their pride, and another looking to rub salt into the wounds.