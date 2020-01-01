Mamelodi Sundowns winger Mkhuma reminds me of Bafana Bafana forward Tau - Mosimane

The accomplished tactician has provided an update on the highly-rated youngster's progress in the first team ahead of the 2019/20 season's resumption

coach Pitso Mosimane says exciting prospect Promise Mkhuma reminds him of and Hove Albion forward Percy Tau.

Mkhuma was promoted to the Masandawana senior team in January 2020 and he is now part of the club's camp in Rustenburg, North West, where the team is preparing for the resumption of the 2019/2020 campaign.

The Sundowns reserve team captain scored 11 goals and registered six assists in the Multichoice Diski (MDC) this season.

Mosimane, who is widely credited by many for Bafana Bafana international Tau's exploits at Sundowns, explained that Mkhuma will have to work hard and learn under his guidance.

“A free-kick specialist, a quick scorer who has a good left foot and good one-on-one situations and reminds me of Percy [Tau]," Mosimane told the club's official website.

"But I don’t wanna use the name Percy a lot and put him under pressure, he has to work more and learn.

“He is coming from our youth [Sundowns Academy] which is a plus for us."

Currently enrolled at the Tshwane University Of Technology where he is studying towards a Diploma in Officiating and Sport Science, Mkhuma is a youth international.

The talented youngster represented the country at the Under-20 World Cup and Caf U20 finals in 2019.

Mosimane feels that Mkhuma is finding his feet in the first team with the current season scheduled to resume next week, having been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"He is training very well whilst slowly adjusting to the intensity of the game here and is finding his feet. It’s okay," Mosimane added.

"We have time and patience for it because he is a young player."

Sundowns are placed second on the standings and they will be looking to beat leaders to the coveted league title when the season resumes in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng.

Masandawana are set to take on in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals on August 8, before facing in a massive league clash on August 11.