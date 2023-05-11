Mamelodi Sundowns' Williams backed by Orlando Pirates counterpart Chaine, 'keepers good enough to win PSL POTY'

Orlando Pirates star Sipho Chaine believes goalkeepers should be considered for the PSL Player of the Season accolade.

Hunt believes Williams doesn't deserves POTY

Chaine begged to differ with Hunt

Williams has had a great season with Downs

WHAT HAPPENED?: This comes after SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt controversially stated that keepers shouldn’t be considered for the PSL Footballer of the Season gong on Wednesday.

Hunt sparked a debate on social media when he said Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams shouldn't be awarded the prestigious individual accolade because he is a keeper.

Chaine has now shared his views on the subject and believes that shot-stoppers should be considered for the top award.

WHAT WAS SAID?: “I think anyone has his opinion [as to] who can be Footballer of the Season and who shouldn’t be Footballer of the Season," Chaine said on Sowetan.

"But we [as keepers] are also football players. If he [Mamelodi Sundowns’ Ronwen Williams in this case] deserves it, why not?

"A football team is made up of 11 and the goalkeeper is one of them, so I don’t see why they must not win the Footballer of the Season awards.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williams has undoubtedly been the best keeper in the PSL this season having Sundowns from SuperSport in July last year.

The 31-year-old has set a new record for the most clean sheets (18) in a single PSL season and he also played an important role in helping Masandawana clinch the league championship.

Williams, Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena and Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng are among the players who have been tipped to win this season's PSL Player of the Season award.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS AND PIRATES?: Masandawana will be away to Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League clash on Saturday.

While Pirates are set to play host to Sekhukhune United in a PSL encounter on the same day.