Mamelodi Sundowns will win Caf Champions League and compete in Fifa Club World Cup - Makgalwa makes bold prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Keletso Makgalwa has explained why the Brazilians’ youngsters struggle but sees the club winning big this season.

Downs have been struggling to win the Caf CL

They have reached the Champions League quarters

They have failed to get past this stage in the past three seasons

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns have made it to the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League quarter-finals in a season they have youngster Cassius Mailula as one of their star performers.

While Mailula has had a huge influence, other starlets at Chloorkop are bit-part players and are still making their way into the team.

Makgalwa who also came through Sundowns development structures knows what is happening to Mailula’s peers. Despite the younger players’ struggles, Makgalwa has still predicted the current squad will help the team end their Champions League drought and return to the Fifa Club World Cup.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It’s a big team, a very demanding team,” said Makgalwa as per FARPost.

“And they want results, so obviously for a team that wants results every time, the demand is just too high [for a youngster].

“You’re competing in Caf [Champions League], even [Fifa] Club World Cup because I see them winning the Champions League. This is the strongest team ever. The mentality is perfect, they’re working very hard as a team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recently, there was a storm brewing at Chloorkop following indiscipline allegations against Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule. But the Brazilians appear to have handled the issue well to prevent their dressing room from exploding.

However, Jali has since stopped training with the club as his contract draws to an end. That places his future under uncertainty and that has divided opinion.

Former Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has warned that freezing Jali out could be detrimental to Sundowns' Champions League ambitions. He feels they need the central midfielder to break their quarter-finals jinx.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? After the Fifa international break, Sundowns return to competitive action by hosting Cotonsport in their last Group B match of the Champions League.