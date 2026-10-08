Mamelodi Sundowns 'will never be underdogs' declares midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise ahead of Orlando Pirates MTN8 showdown

The anticipation for the MTN8 final is reaching fever pitch as South Africa’s two most dominant forces prepare to lock horns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Speaking to the media ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, Sphelele Mkhulise expressed total confidence in his team's preparation and mental state. The 28-year-old suggested that Sundowns’ habit of collecting silverware has created a winning culture that is difficult for any opponent to dismantle, especially in high-stakes knockout environments.

“Heading into this game, I think we do have some sort of advantage and upper hand because we recently won a trophy,” Mkhulise told iDiski Times.

This sense of momentum is a key pillar of the Sundowns philosophy, where success in one competition is immediately used as fuel for the next challenge on the calendar.

The midfielder believes that the experience of navigating through difficult fixtures recently has prepared the squad for the pressure cooker atmosphere expected in Durban.

Despite the respect shared between the two giants of the PSL, Mkhulise was adamant that the Brazilians remain the team to beat.

Mkhulise’s comments reflect a broader institutional confidence that has defined the club's era of dominance. He was quick to point out that the sheer scale and quality of the Mamelodi Sundowns project ensures they enter every single match as the expected victors, regardless of the stature of the opposition standing in their way.

“Mamelodi Sundowns will never be underdogs, so that alone will always give us an edge against our opponents. We have the best leadership, coaches and players in the club, so we will always have an advantage,” the midfielder stated.

The clash against the Buccaneers represents more than just a trophy opportunity; it is a battle for supremacy between the two most successful brands in South African football over the last few years.

As the Saturday 18:00 kick-off approaches, all eyes will be on whether Mkhulise and his teammates can back up his words on the pitch.







