Mamelodi Sundowns will boss the midfield against Bloemfontein Celtic - Masilela

The former Masandawana winger has urged the PSL champions to bag their second win as they visit Siwelele

Retired winger Joel Masilela believes the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions will be confident of getting the victory in their fixture against Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder believes the 4-0 win over AS Otoho d'Oyo in the Caf last weekend has lifted his former club as they chase their second PSL win of the season.

Moreover, Masilela has also warned that Phunya Sele Sele are capable of hurting the visitors with pace and also praised coach Lehlohonolo Seema for doing a stunning job coaching the side.

“The confidence is high after the win over Otoho, but the league is a totally different ball game altogether,” Masilela told Goal.

“Celtic is doing very well and they want the points at home. It is not going to be an easy game away in Bloemfontein. The guys must step up and ensure they bag their second win in the league, it’s been a while and there’s no reason to take the feet off the pedal.

“I think Sundowns played against [Cape Town] City last week, but that finishing touch upfront is missing. We hit the posts but I believe the guys can go to Bloemfontein and come back with a win.

With the Tshwane giants having already played three games in a space of a week in all competitions, the former winger has backed coach Pitso Mosimane’s experience to manage the load, adding that he is blessed with depth.

“Coach Pitso and the players are experienced when it comes to the heavy load and he is having headaches because of the depth. That will definitely help him because every player is raising a hand," continued the legend."

“Beating Celtic in the cup [MTN8] game means coach Seema will push his troops to fight for a win on this one.

Article continues below

"He has done well so far and they are a great team, very fast going forward and they also defend well. In my opinion, their challenge will be in the middle of the park, we will dominate and that is where Sundowns can boss teams.

Despite opening their 2019/20 PSL account with a 2-0 win over SuperSport United, Sundowns went on to draw against and against Benni McCarthy’s troops.

Meanwhile, they will face Celtic for the second time this month following their 3-1 win in the MTN8 encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium.