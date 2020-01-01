Mamelodi Sundowns will beat Kaizer Chiefs to the PSL title - Orlando Pirates legend Sikhosana

The 51-year-old is a self-confessed Amakhosi fan but he doesn't see them lifting the coveted trophy this season

legend Jerry Sikhosana has a made a bold prediction about the destination of the trophy.

According to Sikhosana, will beat to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

This despite the Brazilians' struggles since the return of competitive football where they have drawn three and lost one of their four league games since the restart.

Amakhosi, on the other hand, have collected just four points out of a possible nine.

"We've got an excellent season ahead of us in terms of the games that are left for the title teams that are in front. Kaizer Chiefs are leading the log. Mamelodi Sundowns are right on their trail. And we've seen how much both teams have lost the points," said Sikhosana in a video he posted on Facebook.

"And I still believe Mamelodi Sundowns have an outside chance of winning the league but of course, they are not in their good form," he said.

Sikhosana feels Amakhosi still have a few tough games ahead of them compared to Sundowns.

Ernst Middendorp's men still have Sundowns and to play in the remaining five matches of the season.

And for that reason, he is of the view that Pitso Mosimane will lift his third successive league title.

"They are also struggling after the reintroduction of our football but I still believe and see Sundowns taking over the first spot from Kaizer Chiefs, especially with the games that are still going to be played by Kaizer Chiefs.

"Sundowns still have to play Kaizer Chiefs - and Kaizer Chiefs themselves still have to play Bidvest Wits. So, I think and believe Sundowns are going to win the league," concluded Sikhosana.

As things stand, Amakhosi lead the standings by five points after the Brazilians' failure to beat on Friday night.

Sundowns had the chance to reduce the gap to just three points but the Team of Choice twice came from behind to force a 2-2 draw in Tshwane.

This means the Soweto giants could move eight points clear of their title rivals with a win over Stellenbosch FC on Sunday afternoon.