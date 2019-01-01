Mamelodi Sundowns will beat Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld – Masilela

The retired winger has warned Amakhosi that they should not expect an easy game against Masandawana next weekend

Former winger Joel Masilela has predicted a 2-1 win for the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions when they meet on Sunday.

Reflecting on the Shell Helix Cup - which coach Ernst Middendorp’s men lifted two weeks ago - Masilela believes Amakhosi will not be able to repeat the feat at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Moreover, Masilela added that the 5-0 win over in the Telkom Knockout Cup last weekend has sent a strong message to the Naturena giants.

“In terms of football, people will always go with Chiefs as favourites because they are doing very well in the league and they are still in the Telkom Knockout Cup,” Masilela told Goal.

“Coming to this game, I think we’ve sent a message by beating AmaZulu 5-0, yes one can they are struggling and all of that but they’re one of the big teams in the PSL.

“They recently beat in the league and not many teams can score five against AmaZulu. That win showed our readiness and eagerness from the boys to face Chiefs.

“It’s not going to be a huge score and I give Sundowns a 2-1 win because we are at home.”

Although the former Bafana Bafana midfielder admitted that the German mentor’s side will want to remain at the top of the PSL standings, he said they will face a challenge in the capital city on Sunday.

“They are up against my team which is Sundowns, it’s not going to be easy for them. It’s a big one in the PSL calendar and this game will strengthen both coaches, whoever is better when it comes to tactics and technical planning will win it,” continued the 49-year-old.

“The game needs everyone to raise the bar and it will test the two coaches, whether they can beat each other because they have records to protect.

“Chiefs want to remain at the top, Sundowns look to catch up.”

Moreover, the legend is not reading too much into the 4-2 win in the Shell Helix Cup, where the Soweto giants were touted as favourites, saying Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was merely testing the readiness of some of his charges.

“On behalf of Chiefs, they beat us in the Shell Cup, they are winning in the league and are confident. Let’s be honest, they have started very well,” added the former winger.

“However, I’m not going to look too much into that 4-2 defeat in the Shell Cup because the coach was testing his players that are not playing regular football."

"Coach Pitso wanted to see the level of his players especially those that played in the first half. We saw the performance was better in the second half and we still love them, they are our players.

“I am sure they have learned that they have to work harder and challenge the likes of Mshishi (Themba Zwane), Gaston Sirino, Vila (Sibusiso Vilakazi), Thapelo Morena and Denis Onyango.”