Mamelodi Sundowns will always succeed no matter the coach - Komphela

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela believes the PSL champions will continue to be successful despite who is in charge in the dugout.

Komphela says Sundowns’ strong structures makes success easy

The former Kaizer Chiefs tactician is part of a three-man coaching team

Masandawana have a busy October where they will play in three competitions

WHAT HAPPENDED? Komphela, who joined Masandawana in October 20202, is part of a three-man coaching team that also includes Manqoba Mnqgithi and Rhulani Mokwena. He has been lauded for making the Brazilians better, but the former Kaizer Chiefs tactician feels the team would still be flying even if he was not part of the technical bench.

WHAT KOMPHELA SAID: “At Sundowns, the institution is made and cooked for success so whether Komphela could have been there or not, Sundowns would have succeeded,” Komphela told Radio 702.

“We should never be misled by our own little thinking, selfishness thinking that if I am not there, nothing will happen. Never try to see when you’re not there because better things are likely to happen.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have still maintained their PSL dominance despite employing a co-coaching strategy since the departure of Pitso Mosimane two years ago. The Brazilians won the title in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns with relative ease and are top of the table this season again with 19 points from nine matches, five ahead of Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay who have played a match less.

They remain overwhelming favourites to claim the 2022-23 league crown despite their indifferent start to the season, in what will be a sixth straight title.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOMPHELA? The Brazilians have a tough date with Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final first leg on October 1 after the conclusion of the international break.

Sundowns will be hoping for a positive away result as they seek to reclaim the trophy that they last won in 2021.

Masandawana have a busy October as besides the MTN8 and PSL matches, they will start their Caf Champions League campaign on October 7 when they will take on the winners between Volcan Club (Comoros) and La Passs FC (Seychelles) in the preliminary round.