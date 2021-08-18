Mamelodi Sundowns: Why the title is theirs to lose

The Brazilians have won the last four league titles, three under Pitso Mosimane, and the most recent under Manqoba Mngqiti and Rhulani Mokwena

It's difficult to see any team stopping Mamelodi Sundowns from storming to what would be a 12th league title since the PSL's inception in 1996.

Continuity

It was as far back as 2012 when Mosimane joined the Brazilians, meaning the current playing style, recruitment, training methods and club culture go back nearly a decade.

And because both Mokwena and Mngqiti served as assistants to Mosimane, the transition has been a smooth one since the former Bafana Bafana coach departed for Al Ahly in Egypt; the Downs mean machine has simply rolled on and some may even say they've become stronger.

As much as anything, the Sundowns players are used to winning, it's become a habit, and that confidence or even arrogance will make them even harder to reel in.

Squad depth

Sundowns have not lost any of their top players and have bolstered their squad with some promising new additions.

There will be players unhappy about a lack of game-time this season, but the technical team certainly won't be short of options, even when factoring the taxing Caf Champions League.

Up front, Thabiso Kutumela arrives from Maritzburg United in the form of his life and as a Bafana regular. Maturer than when he was at Orlando Pirates, the chances are good he'll succeed.

When added to the likes of Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus, Lebohang Maboe, Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino, the Downs attack is incredibility potent.

And judging by his very lively performance in the MTN8, Shalulile does not plan to slow down - he's in the process of developing into a top, top striker.

No serious opposition

AmaZulu have not done enough in the transfer market to suggest they'll become genuine title challenges and it remains to be seen how Benni McCarthy copes in his second season, which can often be tougher than the first.

Orlando Pirates, third last season, have seemingly moved backwards and have been thrown into disarray with the departure of head coach Josef Zinnbauer. plus they appear to lack the firepower needed to challenge.

Kaizer Chiefs are stronger than they were last season, but with a lot of new players to work with, and some question marks over the defence, the chances of them leap-frogging Masandawana seem slim, this season at least.

It's hard to see anyone else mounting a real challenge - the likes of SuperSport United and Cape Town City could probably push for a top three finish, but are just not on Sundowns' level. Nobody in South African football currently is.