Mamelodi Sundowns were not well prepared - Mokwena unhappy with win over Royal AM

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena has claimed the technical team did not prepare the team well despite a 3-2 win in a Premier Soccer League game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

A goal from Thabiso Kutumela and a brace from Peter Shalulile helped Masandawana pick up the hard-fought win that helped them open an 11-point gap at the top of the table.

Fighting Royal AM scored the two goals from Victor Letsoalo's efforts late in the second half.

"We won, but we move on. The less I say, the better," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

"We also did not do our part as coaches, and I think we did not prepare the team very well, and you could see it in the performance as we struggled a little bit, but okay, that is one thing.

"We will analyse and try to get a good performance, and I hope there will be analysis in other departments also.

"There was a good fight, and I like Royal AM and the coaches. They are playing very good football, so congratulations to them for fighting back."

On his part, John Maduka of Royal AM pinpointed areas that let them down against the Brazilians.

"We started slowly again, we conceded a goal that I think we were not supposed to concede, and thereafter, that is when we started playing," said the South African tactician.

"We created so many chances in the first half that we did not score from. I think in the first half we were supposed to get something, and unfortunately, if you do not score goals, you cannot win matches.

"You know, if you do not take those opportunities, you will regret them later, and that is exactly what happened this afternoon.

"Our second half started again slowly. We conceded a goal that was not there and we had to fight hard from there. Sundowns are a good team and what they do is wait for your mistakes and punish."

Although they are fourth, Maduka's side is only separated by one point from Sekhukhune United, who are second with 23 points after 14 games.