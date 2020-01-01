Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wydad Casablanca: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Brazilians are out to protect their fine run at home against the North Africans

will be chasing their fourth win in the Caf when they welcome on Saturday afternoon at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Brazilians are gunning for a win to consolidate their top spot but facing a team that is also hoping to reach for the summit in Group C is set to be a challenge.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s men come from a 2-2 draw against Petro Luanda away from home last weekend and will target to maintain their unbeaten run in the competition so far.

On the other hand, the Moroccans will come with guns blazing in Tshwane as they want to topple the hosts at the top of the table.

Wydad sits second in the group with nine points and a win will elevate them to 12 points thus finishing the group stage occupying top spot.

Coach Sebastien Desabre will also look to have continuity as they claimed a 3-1 win over ’s USM Alger whom they faced last weekend at home.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wydad Casablanca Date Saturday, February 01 Time 15:00 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will not be televised in .

Online Streaming TV Channel Safa.net - South African Football Association Facebook N/A

With the Brazilians having already secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the continental competition, Mosimane has all his players available for the match as he looks to collect four points from the North Africans this term.

Although defender Thapelo Morena was doubtful for the clash in Luanda last week, it looks like the speedy player will be available for the clash as he played in Angola.

This comes after the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions will also look to have midfielders Andile Jali, Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino in their best form to unlock the visiting defence.

Moreover, ‘Jingles’ will also call on the likes of Denis Onyango and skipper Hlompho Kekana for inspiration and leadership.

Coming to the North African giants, they are currently looking to win their Moroccan league title as they occupy top spot but will be under pressure to get one over their new rivals.

The French coach will be pinning his hopes on experienced players such as Walid El Karti, Badie Aouk and Kazadi Kasengu who were on the scoresheet when they downed Alger.

The trio could face off against the likes of Wayne Arendse, Motjeka Madisha or Mosa Lebusa and the duels will definitely be interesting to watch.

Match Preview

The two sides have already met five times in 2019 and the recent encounter came in December last year where the South Africans clinched a crucial point away.

Sundowns will be optimistic as they go into the tie with a favourable home record against the Moroccans, with two wins and two draws in the previous games played on home soil.

On the other hand, Mosimane will also look to become the first South African team to go beyond the group stages without suffering a single defeat.

However, with both teams looking to play the first leg of the next stage away and then the return leg at home, both teams will have more than pride to play for.