Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wydad Casabalanca: Who will top Caf Champions League Group C log?

Goal discusses the highly anticipated encounter between the two former winners

welcome in the final match of the Caf Group C on Saturday.

The Brazilians head into the encounter top of the standings but coach Pitso Mosimane feels his charges didn't do enough to finish in the first position and avoid the big guns in the quarter-finals.

Looking at the Group C log, Sundowns have a good chance of securing that top spot as they are currently sitting on 11 points, two ahead of Wydad from their opening five matches.

What makes Mosimane's men strong favourites to win the group is their good home record against Wydad.

They are unbeaten against Wydad in Tshwane in the five matches they have hosted the Moroccan giants.

Furthermore, Sundowns had struggled away to Wydad in the past but they managed to get a point in the reverse clash this season.

Encouraging is the fact that Sundowns are not conceding too many goals at home, even against Wydad.

This season only, Sundowns have conceded just three times and like Wydad, they are yet to lose a match - be it home or away hence they find themselves top of the standings.

While Mosimane might be wary of Sebastien Desabre's men, the truth is that Sundowns need only a draw to seal a top spot finish.

However, they should try and be compact at the back as Wydad appear to be ruthless in front of goal as they have outscored their rivals despite being second on the log.

But their biggest downfall has been their lack of killer instinct thus far with three draws and two wins from their five Group C matches.

Should Sundowns manage to maintain the same form that has made them top the table and they must show little respect to Wydad Casablanca without undermining them.

They must also not get too much excited by the prospect of avoiding the big guns in the quarter-finals because they could allow Wydad to steal the top spot under their nose.