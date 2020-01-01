Mamelodi Sundowns vs VUT: Kick-off, TV channel, live scores, squad news and preview

Mosimane's team will look to book its place in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup at the expense of Vaal University of Technology

will be the home side against Vaal University of Technology in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 round on Sunday.

Coach Pitso Mosimane made a plea for his side to be drawn against minnows in this round and his wish was granted when the draw was made over a week ago.

The Brazilians have never struggled against the so-called smaller teams but they cannot afford to take VUT for granted.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs VUT Date Sunday, February 23 Time 15:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

The Tshwane giants will be without at least four of their regular members of the squad due to suspension.

Sibusiso Vilakazi, Mosa Lebusa, Hlompho Kekana and Gaston Sirino will not form part of Sunday's match against VUT after picking up their fourth yellow cards in midweek.

While Mosimane and Sundowns were criticised for encouraging the behaviour, the club fans didn't seem too bothered because they know their team has enough quality to see off VUT.

Players such as Aubrey Ngoma, Reyaad Pieterse and perhaps Tiyani Mabunda are expected to get a run on the day as Mosimane may look to rest key members of his squad for the remaining league and Caf matches.

VUT head coach Stanley Nkoana has already sent a strong warning to Mosimane, saying whoever comes up with a better game plan will win on the day.

After outsmarting Steve Komphela in the previous round, Nkoana is certainly brimming with confidence.

Nkoana will pin his hopes on the likes of Hlongwane, Nampa and Mgidi against Sundowns.

The three players were instrumental against in the previous round and they will look to pick up from where they left off this time around.

Match Preview

This will be the first-ever meeting between Sundowns and VUT.

Sundowns are considered strong favourites to win this match because they have not struggled against the relatively smaller teams in the Nedbank Cup.

Their biggest win in the Nedbank Cup was in March 2012 when they hammered Powerlines FC 24-0.

VUT's biggest win was a 6-5 penalty shoot-out against Golden Arrows and they will hope for more of the same against the Brazilians.