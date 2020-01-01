Mamelodi Sundowns vs USM Alger: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Brazilians will be chasing their second win over the Algerians in their group stage campaign

will be gunning for their third Caf win in Group C when they welcome Algerian giants USM Alger on Saturday afternoon.

The clash slated for Loftus Versfeld Stadium at 15:00 presents the Brazilians with an opportunity to stretch their lead to 10 points.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s men are fresh from a 1-0 win over the Algerians in a clash that was played in Algiers last month and they will be in high spirits at home.

Looking at the visitors, they are yet to register a win in their group stage assignments after playing to draws against Petro Luanda as well as against Wydad Casablanca.

Manager Billel Dziri will ensure he pulls all the stops to ensure they revive their knockout stage ambitions against a team that is doing well so far.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs USM Alger Date Saturday, January 11 Time 15:00 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will not be televised in .

Online Streaming TV Channel Safa.net - South African Football Association Facebook

Masandawana have secured two victories in the group so far over Petro Luanda, Alger and drew against the Moroccans away from home.

Coming into the encounter at home, the 2016 African champions will be looking to consolidate their top spot to ensure they are through to the next stage sitting at the summit.

‘Jingles’ will be pinning his hopes on the likes of midfielder Themba Zwane, skipper Hlompho Kekana as well as goalkeeper Denis Onyango to bring their leadership and inspire his men to glory in front of their home crowds.

In addition, the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions will be without skilful attacker Gaston Sirino, Mauricio Affonso and striker Ali Meza owing to injuries whilst they welcome defender Mosa Lebusa from injury.

Shifting focus to the Red and Blacks, Alger will be hoping to stun their hosts as they boast an attack that could be spearheaded by the likes of Abdelkrim Zouari and Zakaria Benchaâ.

Dziri will have to rally behind the duo to ensure they unlock the Tshwane giants’ defence that is yet to concede in the continental showpiece so far.

Having both failed to score in Blida a few weeks ago, it was Zouari who found the back of the net in their draw against Wydad at home, while Benchaâ scored against the Angolans.

Currently sitting third in the group with two points from three matches, the North Africans are under pressure to bag a win as they will have only two matches left to complete their group stage campaign.

Match Preview

The Brazilians are touted as favourites to retain the points at home but they will face a wounded team that will be seeking revenge on Saturday afternoon.

Coach Mosimane has built a formidable squad over the years and the experience gained in the continental campaign is finally coming to the fore as they are yet to suffer a defeat so far.

Sundowns are undefeated in their previous two away games in the Champions League having registered a draw and two victories, a win will elevate their points tally to 10 and put them at an advantage heading into the next match away to Luanda.

Although this will be the second competitive meeting between Alger and Sundowns, last month’s result means the South Africans will look to make it two wins in a row.

Taking a look at the visitors, Alger saw their nine-game unbeaten run coming to an end at home and will come with guns blazing as they look to bag their maiden victory in this year’s edition.

Having claimed six victories and three draws in the Champions League at home before a 1-0 loss thanks to Kekana’s strike, the Algerians are under pressure to rewrite the history books away from home.

Although they have scored two goals so far, they have conceded three times and coach Dziri will have to shut the back door for them to emerge as victors in Tshwane.