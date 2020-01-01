Mamelodi Sundowns vs Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Masandawana are eyeing nothing but a win over a struggling TTM side, but they will be wary of their former player, who has been in good scoring form

will square off with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

Masandawana are brimming with confidence after securing an impressive 3-0 win over as the Tshwane giants returned to winning following a defeat to Bloemfontein in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

Co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena will now be looking to ensure that the defending champions maintain their early position at the top of the league standings with a win over Tshakhuma.

However, Sundowns will face a tricky TTM side which marked their debut in the top-flight league with a 1-1 draw over fellow debutants TS Galaxy over the weekend.

TTM showed character in their narrow 3-2 defeat to Sundowns' arch-rivals, SuperSport United, in the MTN8 quarter-finals and coach Joel Masutha will be hoping his charges produce a similar performance and stun Masandawana.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Date Wednesday, October 28 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's Variety 3 channel 208

Squads & Team News

Sundowns have been boosted by the return of Thapelo Morena with the influential right-back having recovered from an injury and they do not have any suspension concerns.

Kermit Erasmus, who was substituted against Chiefs after picking up an injury, is expected to shrug off the knock and face the TTM having opened his scoring account at Masandawana over the weekend.

His strike-partner Peter Shalulile also netted his first goal for the club in the win over Chiefs and the 2019/20 PSL Golden Boot winner will be keen to inspire the Tshwane giants to a win over TTM.

Meanwhile, Tshakhuma will be boosted by the availability of Justin Shonga after the Zambia international missed the team's match against Galaxy due to personal reasons.

Masutha's side has no suspension concerns and the club is yet to report any injuries in their camp as they look to secure their first-ever victory in the top-flight league.

TTM will look to Mogakolodi Ngele, who has netted three goals in his first two matches for the team and the in-form forward could be key to a massive win over his former club, Sundowns.

Match Preview

Sundowns are undefeated in their last three matches in the league having recorded three successive wins.

The Tshwane giants have lost just one of their last 10 home matches in the competition - registering two draws and seven wins as the hosts.

While Tshakhuma are winless in their last seven competitive matches having registered six defeats and one draw.

The Limpopo-based side is also winless in their last four competitive games on the road - recording four consecutive defeats as the visitors.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Sundowns and Tshakhuma.